Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,374. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.