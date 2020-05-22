Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

