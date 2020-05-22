BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.