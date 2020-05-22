Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -820.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

