Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

