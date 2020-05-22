Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brady by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

