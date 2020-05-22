Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

