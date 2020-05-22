Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $274.80 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

