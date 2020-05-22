Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $184.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $183.20 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $326.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $941.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $936.30 million to $946.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3,221.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

