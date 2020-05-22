Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.92 Million

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post $337.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.70 million and the lowest is $323.40 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $349.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

MSA opened at $118.65 on Friday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $7,747,574. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $54,899,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

