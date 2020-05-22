Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $516.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.94 million and the highest is $525.14 million. Primerica reported sales of $504.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,600 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

