Brokers Offer Predictions for Revance Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.