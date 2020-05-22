Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPR. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

BPR stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

