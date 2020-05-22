BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226.88 ($2.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTA. Barclays dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised BT Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

