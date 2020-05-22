C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of CHRW opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

