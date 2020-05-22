Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.91% of Cabot worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

CBT opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

