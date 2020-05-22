Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Cadence Design Systems worth $71,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $208,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $109,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,715 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

