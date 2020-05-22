Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,175 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

