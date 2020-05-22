Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.99 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

