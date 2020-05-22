Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,077 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.