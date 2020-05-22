Canaccord Genuity Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $155.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

Shares of BA opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,903,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,296,849,000 after buying an additional 482,550 shares during the period. Palo Capital increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Company increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 36,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Financial Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management now owns 43,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

