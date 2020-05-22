Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $21.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 277.69% from the company’s current price.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

