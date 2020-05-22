Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

CARA opened at $15.90 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $748.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $540,866. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

