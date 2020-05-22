CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

