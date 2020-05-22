Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $7.26 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02124286 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,335,249 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

