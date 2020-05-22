Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,281 shares of company stock worth $15,355,113 in the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,355 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.01. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

