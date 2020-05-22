Century Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 641 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Century Communities stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $67,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 70,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

