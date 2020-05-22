Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CTL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

