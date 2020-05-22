Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) PT Lowered to $13.80 at Morgan Stanley

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.80 to $13.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTL. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

