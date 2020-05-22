Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.12 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

