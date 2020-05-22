Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.86% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $27.61 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

