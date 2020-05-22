Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $24.75 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

