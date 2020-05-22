Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.