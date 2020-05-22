Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

