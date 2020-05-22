Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $235.54 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

