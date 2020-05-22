Cfra Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.12). Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

