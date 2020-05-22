Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.