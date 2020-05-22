Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

LNG stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

