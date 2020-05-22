Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 156,792 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

