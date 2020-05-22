Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $70.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.