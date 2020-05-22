Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $16.20 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $266.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in Chuy’s by 58.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,643,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 979,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 368,850 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

