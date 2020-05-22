Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

