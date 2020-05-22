Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Cinemark stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

