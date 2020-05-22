CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. CIRCOR International has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.60 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several analysts recently commented on CIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.