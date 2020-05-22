Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 2,770 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.