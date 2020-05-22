Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.20 million. Clarus reported sales of $46.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $196.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clarus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $289.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.19. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

