Claymore (CLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02124286 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

