CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in CME Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of CME stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

