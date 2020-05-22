Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

