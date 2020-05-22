Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COHN opened at $3.44 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Get Cohen & Company Inc alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.